 »   »   » UGLY FIGHT! Sridevi Is Upset With Baahubali Director S S Rajamouli, Reprimands Him For Hurting Her!

Ever since the news about Sridevi rejecting Shivagami's role in Baahubali 2 surfaced on the social media, audiences were keen to know what made Sridevi reject such a powerful role!

Finally, Sridevi revealed why she rejected Baahubali 2 and also admitted how director S S Rajamouli hurt her with his cunning words and circulating false stories about her.



Sridevi Opens up.. In an interview to a Telugu channel, Sridevi shared her thoughts over the controversy for the first time. "I could not be part of many films in my career due to various reasons."

"Why People Are Still Talking About It" "But I don't know why only this film is being talked about. Baahubali part 1 and part 2 came out and both became big hits. And I don't understand why people still talk about it," she added.

Sridevi Says She Did NOT Demand 10 Crores For the Role "I have avoided talking about it for a long time. But, once and for all, I want to clear the air. There are rumours that I asked about Rs 10 Crores for the role, including an entire floor in a hotel and 10 flight tickets etc."

Sridevi Clears The Air "I have been in the industry for about 50 years and acted in more than 300 films. Do you think I could have accomplished all of this by making such demands?" she asked.

Sridevi Says She Is Hurt

"People in the industry would have sent me packing if I was like that. But, when you hear such things about yourself, you really get hurt."

Sridevi Reprimands Rajamouli "I don't know if the producer wrongly told Rajamouli that I made all these demands or there could have been some miscommunication. I think it is not in good taste to speak on a public platform like this," she said.

Sridevi: I Was Shocked By Rajamouli's Interview "I never took anything about this matter to the heart. But, I saw a Rajamouli interview and I was shocked and hurt by it."

Initially, Sridevi Wanted To Work With Him "I have heard about Rajamouli, he is a calm and dignified person. I have seen his movie Eega and was very happy to work with him."

Rajamouli Made Me Feel Sad: Sridevi "He is a great technician but the way he spoke about the issue made me feel very sad," she concluded.

Sridevi Rubbished The Rumours About Her High Remuneration Demands "My husband is also a producer and he knows the problems of a producer. And he would have also not made such demands," she added.



On the work front, the actress will be next seen in gritting thriller, Mom, which also casts Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in the prominent roles.