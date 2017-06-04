 »   »   » Sridevi Refuses To Talk About Jhanvi Kapoor's Debut! Praises Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instead

Sridevi's upcoming film Mom is all set to hit the theaters on July 7, 2017 and during a press conference, she was pressed about Jhanvi Kapoor's debut.

Sridevi cleverly dodged the question and praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui instead and said, "Nawazuddin is a wonderful performer and I am his huge admirer."



She also joking said that we're here to talk about Jhanvi's 'Mom' and lets stick to that.



Also, Nawazuddin said that working with Sridevi was a dream come true for him. He said, "It was a dream come true for me to work with Sridevi."



Film producer Boney Kapoor, who is quite hopeful about his forthcoming production 'Mom' featuring his wife Sridevi, says the story of the film is very hard hitting.



"I sincerely hope that the film reaches a wider audience and they feel the essence of the story. The story is an emotional journey, it is quite hard hitting and very apt for today's time. I hope people like it," Boney, who was also present at the trailer launch of the film.