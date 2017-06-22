 »   »   » Did Jhanvi Kapoor Follow Ranbir Kapoor At A Party? Sridevi Reveals What Exactly Happened That Day!

A few days ago, there was a strong rumour in the media that Jhanvi Kapoor was dying to get Ranbir Kapoor's attention at Karan Johar's party.

Jhanvi's mother Sridevi finally spoke about it in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror. She also revealed that Jhanvi was not with Ranbir that day. Read what the actress said below.

Jhanvi Was Very Low When She Read This Gossip Sridevi revealed that her daughter was really low after it was reported that she'd been chasing an actor at a party. But She Was Not With Ranbir "But mummy, I was with Gauri aunty (Gauri Shinde, director of English Vinglish) Jhanvi protested.'' I Told Her, Welcome To Bollywood ''I told her, ‘Welcome to my world, if you want to be a part of it, you have to be prepared for all this.'" On Her Debut "Abhi tak to aage bhi nahin badi hai woh, let's see how she does in her first film. Wait for the announcement, it'll come soon enough and aapko khud pata chal jayega.'' Here's What Exactly Was Reported Earlier About Jhanvi & Ranbir According to a web portal, ''Ranbir Kapoor greeted Jhanvi Kapoor at the birthday bash of Karan Johar.'' Everyone At The Party Started Talking About It ''When she saw Ranbir Kapoor she just couldn't stop blushing. ''In fact, she made it so evident that everyone at the party started talking about it.'' Jhanvi Followed Ranbir Everywhere ''Ranbir was busy chatting up with other guests, Jhanvi followed him wherever he went. Ranbir Kapoor was left embarrassed because of it.''

Poor Jhanvi Kapoor! She must have been shocked after reading all these stories about her! But as mom Sridevi Kapoor said, ''Welcome to Bollywood!''

