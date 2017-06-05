 »   »   » AAKHIR KYUN? Sridevi STOPPED Talking To Her Husband Boney Kapoor For 3 Months!

Recently at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Mom, Sridevi made a shocking revelation that left everyone surprised! She revealed that she ignored her husband Boney Kapoor for almost three months.

Well folks, before you guys started wondering if there is something wrong in their marital life, here's the complete truth...



Sridevi Wanted To Keep Things Strictly Professional On The Sets Of Mom Yes, the veteran actress decided to have minimal conversations with her producer husband Boney Kapoor while prepping up for her role.

She Didn't Speak To Her Husband For 3 Months Sridevi was quoted as saying, "For three months, I did not speak to Boney Ji as a husband."

Sridevi's Only Conversation With Him She further added, "I used to greet him good morning and after pack up, I used to wish him goodnight- that's all we spoke. That was the only conversation I had with him."

I Am A Director's Actor When asked about her working experience with a newbie director Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi said, "Well, I am totally a director's actor. I surrender totally to him (director Ravi Udyawar). I followed his vision and he did a wonderful job."

I Still Feel Like A Newcomer The actress said that she is always as enthusiastic as a debutante and would like to do as many films as possible. She was quoted as saying, "I feel like it's first film, I feel like a newcomer. It's long way to go," Sridevi said at the trailer launch of 'Mom'.

Sridevi's Daughters Jhanvi And Khushi At Mom Trailer Launch Sridevi's Jhanvi Kapoor whose Bollywood debut is currently a hot topic for discussion also attended the trailer launch event with her younger sister Khushi.



Meanwhile, Mom will be hitting the theatrical screens on 7th July. Are you guys excited to watch this film?