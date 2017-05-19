 »   »   » Sridevi Talks About What Makes Jhanvi Kapoor Different From Khushi Kapoor!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
A mother's love is priceless and a mother never differentiates
between her children and loves them equally. Bollywood mom Sridevi
opened up about what makes Jhanvi different from Khushi and her
answer is really sweet!
Sridevi revealed to DNA that Jhanvi is "obedient" but "seeks
more attention". Khushi, on the other hand can "manage things on
her own." She also said that Jhanvi "tells me to put her to sleep"
and Khushi "has always been a very independent person right since
childhood."
Jhanvi Kapoor
Jhanvi Kapoor looks drop dead gorgeous in the outfit designed by
Manish Malhotra.
Sridevi With Her Lovely
Daughters
"Jhanvi, I feel is more like me - absolutely obedient. Both my
children are extremely attached to us," said Sridevi.
Lovely Girls!
"Jhanvi seeks more attention from me while Khushi can manage
things on her own," revealed Sridevi.
A Truly Wonderful Family
"Though Jhanvi's grown up now, sometimes I still have to feed
her," said Sridevi.
Confessions Of A Mommy!
"She (Jhanvi) won't eat properly at certain times so I have to
make sure that she eats properly."
Sridevi On Jhanvi Kapoor!
"Sometimes she (Jhanvi) tells me to put her to sleep so all
these nakhras she does."
Independent Girl
"Khushi has always been a very independent person right since
childhood."
Manish Malhotra
Manish Malhotra has been designing outfits for Jhanvi and Khushi
and they're really stunning.
Mom-Daughter
With a mother as beautiful as Sridevi, her children are bound to
be naturally pretty.
Many Events & Outings
Sridevi has been taking her daughters along with her to many
events and outings these days.
Eye Spectacular
Whenever Sridevi and her daughters step out, it's certainly a
treat to the eyes as they're so beautiful.
But First, Selfie!
Just like every other young girl, Sridevi's daughters are also
'selfie lovers'!
The Next Big Thing!
We're sure if Sridevi's daughters enter Bollywood, they have the
talent to be the next big thing!
Girls Girls Girls
Sridevi's daughters Jhanvi and Khushi have a huge girl gang of
friends!
Holidays!
Sridevi takes her daughters on vacations every now and then!
Lucky!
Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 10:49 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...