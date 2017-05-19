 »   »   » Sridevi Talks About What Makes Jhanvi Kapoor Different From Khushi Kapoor!

A mother's love is priceless and a mother never differentiates between her children and loves them equally. Bollywood mom Sridevi opened up about what makes Jhanvi different from Khushi and her answer is really sweet!

Sridevi revealed to DNA that Jhanvi is "obedient" but "seeks more attention". Khushi, on the other hand can "manage things on her own." She also said that Jhanvi "tells me to put her to sleep" and Khushi "has always been a very independent person right since childhood."