 »   »   » Sridevi Talks About What Makes Jhanvi Kapoor Different From Khushi Kapoor!

Sridevi Talks About What Makes Jhanvi Kapoor Different From Khushi Kapoor!

Bollywood mom Sridevi talks about what makes her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor different from Khushi Kapoor and her answer is pretty sweet as she loves both of them equally.

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

A mother's love is priceless and a mother never differentiates between her children and loves them equally. Bollywood mom Sridevi opened up about what makes Jhanvi different from Khushi and her answer is really sweet!

Sridevi revealed to DNA that Jhanvi is "obedient" but "seeks more attention". Khushi, on the other hand can "manage things on her own." She also said that Jhanvi "tells me to put her to sleep" and Khushi "has always been a very independent person right since childhood."

Jhanvi Kapoor

Jhanvi Kapoor

Jhanvi Kapoor looks drop dead gorgeous in the outfit designed by Manish Malhotra.

Sridevi With Her Lovely Daughters

Sridevi With Her Lovely Daughters

"Jhanvi, I feel is more like me - absolutely obedient. Both my children are extremely attached to us," said Sridevi.

Lovely Girls!

Lovely Girls!

"Jhanvi seeks more attention from me while Khushi can manage things on her own," revealed Sridevi.

A Truly Wonderful Family

A Truly Wonderful Family

"Though Jhanvi's grown up now, sometimes I still have to feed her," said Sridevi.

Confessions Of A Mommy!

Confessions Of A Mommy!

"She (Jhanvi) won't eat properly at certain times so I have to make sure that she eats properly."

Sridevi On Jhanvi Kapoor!

Sridevi On Jhanvi Kapoor!

"Sometimes she (Jhanvi) tells me to put her to sleep so all these nakhras she does."

Independent Girl

Independent Girl

"Khushi has always been a very independent person right since childhood."

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra has been designing outfits for Jhanvi and Khushi and they're really stunning.

Mom-Daughter

Mom-Daughter

With a mother as beautiful as Sridevi, her children are bound to be naturally pretty.

Many Events & Outings

Many Events & Outings

Sridevi has been taking her daughters along with her to many events and outings these days.

Eye Spectacular

Eye Spectacular

Whenever Sridevi and her daughters step out, it's certainly a treat to the eyes as they're so beautiful.

But First, Selfie!

But First, Selfie!

Just like every other young girl, Sridevi's daughters are also 'selfie lovers'!

The Next Big Thing!

The Next Big Thing!

We're sure if Sridevi's daughters enter Bollywood, they have the talent to be the next big thing!

Girls Girls Girls

Girls Girls Girls

Sridevi's daughters Jhanvi and Khushi have a huge girl gang of friends!

Holidays!

Holidays!

Sridevi takes her daughters on vacations every now and then! Lucky!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Read more about: sridevi
Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 10:49 [IST]
Other articles published on May 19, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Buy Movie Tickets

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos