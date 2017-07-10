 »   »   » HOT SCOOP! Sridevi To Reunite With This Bollywood Star After 25 Years For A Karan Johar Film?

Sridevi's latest film Mom has been garnering critical appreciation from all the corners for her power-packed performance. On the other hand, speculations have already started doing the rounds as to what could be the veteran actress' next project.

Sometime back there were reports about Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor debuting in Bollywood with a Karan Johar film. One now hears that mommy Sridevi too might soon be seen in a movie under the same production banner. Scroll down to read more...

Sridevi To Star In Abhishek Verman's Next Under KJo's Banner As per a Mumbai Mirror report, '2 States' director Abhishek Verman's next might star Sridevi. The film will be produced by Karan Johar. Sridevi To Reunite With Sanjay Dutt If all goes well then we might see Sridevi reuniting for Sanjay Dutt for this film. Sridevi And Sanjay Had Shared Screen Space Together 25 Years Ago Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt had last worked together in Mahesh Bhatt's Gumraah 25 years ago. Alia, Sonakshi And Varun Also A Part Of It? Reportedly, this film also stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. A Partition Drama According to a source close to the development, the idea of this movie which is touted to be a partition drama germinated from Karan's dad, the late Yash Johar. It remained an unfulfilled dream till Karan handed over the baton to his protégé Abhishek Kapoor. Sridevi Gave Her Nod To This Film Six Months Ago Apparently, the 'Mom' actress agreed to come on board six months ago. The Mumbai Mirror report also suggests that Abhishek is giving the final touches to the script and the film is likely to go on floors early next year. Neither Shiddat Nor Kalank This film has already been in the news for a long time. Earlier it was reported that the makers have titled the flick either Shiddat or Kalank. But now if the latest buzz is to be believed then the hunt for the apt title is still on.

