 »   »   » HEAR, HEAR! Sridevi Would Love This B-Town Actress To Star In Chalbaaz Remake!

Sridevi's latest film Mom has been receiving critical acclaim and picking up business with positive word of mouth. Amidst all this, there are rumours doing the rounds about her upcoming projects.

On the other hand, talks about a sequel to Sridevi's Mr India has been rife since quite some time with Boney Kapoor even confirming that a Mr. India 2 was in the works. But, you would be surprised to know that Sridevi feels that yet another film of her could make up for a great remake.

Read on to know more...

Sridevi On Chalbaaz "I think Chalbaaz will make for a great remake now." Sridevi Thinks Alia Bhatt Would Fit The Role Of Anju & Manju Perfectly When quizzed about which actress could play her role, Sridevi said, "Alia would fit the role perfectly. Sridevi Had Some Good Things To Say About Alia Sridevi was quoted as saying, "She is spontaneous and an extremely natural actor. She can look vulnerable, innocent and at the same time, she can be smart and mischievous too." But Alia Would Love To Do Mr India 2 Alia stated,"I would love to do Sridevi's role from Mr India. I love that film and I think everyone does. It's been three decades since Mr India released, but it still is a crowd favourite. If you ask me about remakes, this is one film I would love to do."

Talking about films, Alia recently signed Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi and Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukherji's superhero flick starring Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, rumours are rife that Sridevi has come on-board for Abhishek Verman's partition drama which might see her reuniting Sanjay Dutt after 25 years.