 »   »   » HUGE MISTAKE! SS Rajamouli Regrets Revealing Inside Details About Sridevi Rejecting Baahubali

Just last month, Sridevi revealed to the media that she was shocked to read SS Rajamouli's interview in which he had told that the actress was offered the role of Rajmata Shivagami but they were fed up with her demands.
Now, in a recent interview to a leading daily, SS Rajamouli has said that he could have avoided talking about Sridevi. Read it below.
I Regret It
''As for whose version to believe, I guess it is for people to decide. But one thing is for sure. I shouldn't have discussed the details on a public platform. That's a mistake. And I regret it.''
I Have Huge Respect For Her
"I have huge respect for Sridevi ji as a flag-bearer of the southern film industries in Mumbai for many years. I wish her all the best. And I wish Mom a big success as the trailer looks very intriguing and promising.''
What He Had Said Earlier
Rajamouli was speaking on a regional TV chat show, when he said, "After hearing series of wishes from her (Sridevi), our team got fed up.''
It Would Be Above Our Demands To Meet Her Demands
''We also thought that it would be above our budget to meet her demands. Then we approached Ramya Krishnan and she proved herself fantastic and we now feel, we were lucky that we dropped the idea of having Sridevi in our film.''
Sridevi Was Shocked By His Interview
To which Sridevi had told a regional channel, "I was shocked and hurt by his interview. Rajamouli is a calm and dignified person.''
It Made Me Feel Sad!
''I was very happy to work with him. But, the way he spoke about the issue made me feel very sad."