 »   »   » Subramanian Swamy Calls Rajinikanth '420', Posts A Picture Of Him Gambling In The USA!

Politician Subramanian Swamy has created a storm on Twitter by calling superstar Rajinikanth "420" and by posting a picture of the actor sitting inside a casino somewhere in the USA and captioned it as,

"Wow! RK 420 in a US Casino gambling to improve his health!! ED must find out from where his $ came from." He also justified his tweet by replying in the comments section and spoke in an ill mannered about the superstar.



Rajinikanth is seen sitting inside a casino in the USA. Subramanian Swamy Questions Rajini Again "He could then afford health care in India. What is his ailment for which he has to go to US? Are his expenses paid by cheque?" replied Subramanian to his tweet. Further Insulted The Superstar "I went to Harvard on a scholarship and do research under two Nobel Laureates. RK420 fans are mostly illiterates so won't realise," replied Subramanian to his tweet. Attacking The Superstar "He will spoil Tamil Nadu politics," replied Subramanian to his tweet. Personal Attack "He is not watching. He is sitting down with a Casino Security Guard standing behind him," replied Subramanian to his tweet.