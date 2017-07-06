 »   »   » Subramanian Swamy Calls Rajinikanth '420', Posts A Picture Of Him Gambling In The USA!

Subramanian Swamy Calls Rajinikanth '420', Posts A Picture Of Him Gambling In The USA!

Posted By:
Politician Subramanian Swamy has created a storm on Twitter by calling superstar Rajinikanth "420" and by posting a picture of the actor sitting inside a casino somewhere in the USA and captioned it as,

"Wow! RK 420 in a US Casino gambling to improve his health!! ED must find out from where his $ came from." He also justified his tweet by replying in the comments section and spoke in an ill mannered about the superstar.

Rajinikanth is seen sitting inside a casino in the USA.

It's surprising to see Subramanian Swamy attacking Rajinikanth this way.

Rajinikanth is loved by fans not only in India, but all around the world.

"He could then afford health care in India. What is his ailment for which he has to go to US? Are his expenses paid by cheque?" replied Subramanian to his tweet.

"I went to Harvard on a scholarship and do research under two Nobel Laureates. RK420 fans are mostly illiterates so won't realise," replied Subramanian to his tweet.

"He will spoil Tamil Nadu politics," replied Subramanian to his tweet.

"He is not watching. He is sitting down with a Casino Security Guard standing behind him," replied Subramanian to his tweet.

Rajinikanth is one of the kindest and the most humble actor ever.

Politicians attacking Rajinikanth is not new and has been going on for decades.

Rajinikanth has helped a lot of people in TN and Karnataka.

Despite being a superstar, Rajinikanth lives like a commoner.

Story first published: Thursday, July 6, 2017, 17:51 [IST]
