It's Annoying For Her! Suhana Khan Finds This Habit Of Father Shahrukh Khan Really Irritating

Shahrukh Khan loves his children and is very close to each one of them. He shares a special bond with his daughter, who shares his passion for acting.

In a recent interview to a daily, Shahrukh Khan revealed that there is one habit of his that his daughter Suhaha Khan finds really irritating.

Here Is What It Is...

"For one step, I gave 10 takes. Although Imtiaz was okay with the shot, I persisted in giving a few more takes.''

It Was Just A Three Second Shot

''I felt I was not doing it too well. In the film, that shot is hardly there for three seconds.''

When Suhana Saw This

''‘Why would you do so much for three seconds?'"

I Get Obsessed With It

"Maybe, I get a little obsessed with it, especially when I feel I'm not getting it right.''

Suhana Finds This Irritating

''My kids know me really well and they (especially Suhana) find this habit irritating."

On a related note, Jab Harry Met Sejal marks Anushka Sharma and Shahrukh Khan's third movie and is scheduled to hit the screens on August 4.

