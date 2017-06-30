 »   »   » It's Annoying For Her! Suhana Khan Finds This Habit Of Father Shahrukh Khan Really Irritating

Shahrukh Khan loves his children and is very close to each one of them. He shares a special bond with his daughter, who shares his passion for acting.

In a recent interview to a daily, Shahrukh Khan revealed that there is one habit of his that his daughter Suhaha Khan finds really irritating.

Here Is What It Is... "For one step, I gave 10 takes. Although Imtiaz was okay with the shot, I persisted in giving a few more takes.'' It Was Just A Three Second Shot ''I felt I was not doing it too well. In the film, that shot is hardly there for three seconds.'' When Suhana Saw This ''‘Why would you do so much for three seconds?'" I Get Obsessed With It "Maybe, I get a little obsessed with it, especially when I feel I'm not getting it right.'' Suhana Finds This Irritating ''My kids know me really well and they (especially Suhana) find this habit irritating."

On a related note, Jab Harry Met Sejal marks Anushka Sharma and Shahrukh Khan's third movie and is scheduled to hit the screens on August 4.