 »   »   » 1 Year Of Sultan: Ali Abbas Zafar Shares Unreleased Pictures Of Salman Khan & Anushka Sharma

As Sultan completed one year of its release on Thursday, the films director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to share some unseen photographs.

"One year to 'Sultan', time flies...Found some pictures that never came out Thanks for all the love," Zafar tweeted.



One year to @SultanTheMovie , times flies found some pictures that never came out :) , thanks for all the love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ryylwhxaob

— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 6, 2017

The sports drama film features Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma as wrestlers. It also stars Amith Sadh and Randeep Hooda.



In the photographs, one can see Salman in action. In one, he can be seen running trying to match up the speed of a bike, and in another he is seen riding a scooter. Zafar also shared a still in which Salman is lying on a cot with Anushka sitting beside him.



Last month, Sultan won the Best Action Movie award at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).



At present, Zafar is working with Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai. The Yash Raj Films project is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger.

