 »   »   » In This Scorching Heat, Sunny Leone Allows A Fan On Her Lap! View Pics

Hold your horses, folks! Yes, Sunny Leone did keep a fan on her lap and it's not what you think it is. Sunny showcased her humorous side as she posted a picture on her social media handle sitting on a chair and to beat the heat, she has a 'handheld fan' on her lap.
Now if you'd assumed that she allowed a 'fan' to sit on her lap, then you're totally mistaken. Kudos to Sunny Leone for putting a quirky smile on everyone's face with this one! She brought out her humorous side on this one. Check out the picture below!
Fan On Her Lap!
Sunny Leone keeps a handheld fan on her lap to beat the summer heat.
Too Funny
She posted the humorous quote on Instagram by saying, "Me and my fan!!"
Commercials
More than Bollywood movies, Sunny Leone is seen in a lot of commercials these days.
Sunny Leone
It looks like Sunny Leone trolled other people with this post. It was a good one!
To Much Fun
Her post brought a smile on a lot of people's faces.
Sunny In Raees
Sunny Leone was last seen in Shahrukh Khan starrer Raees.
Laila Main Laila
Sunny Leone shook a leg with Shahrukh Khan in the song Laila Main Laila.
Facing The Heat
Her latest commercial for a condom brand faced the ire of many pro-women groups.
Big Demands
The groups demanded her adverts to be removed from all public display hoardings.
Good Decision
However, the courts have not entertained the groups and have not ordered to remove the hoardings either.
Please Wait while comments are loading...