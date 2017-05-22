 »   »   » Sunny Leone Furious With Wives Of A-list Actors For Not Allowing Their Husbands To Work With Her!

As funny as it might sound, the wives of A-list actors are not allowing their husbands to star alongside Sunny Leone and sadly, that has deprived the actress from getting good quality work. However, Sunny feels that the whole thing is just ridiculous and said in an interview,

"I was told that a lot of male actors in Bollywood are scared to work with me because they have a wife or this and that. And I want to tell their wives, 'I don't want your husband. I have one. I love him. He's hot, he's sexy. He fulfils all my needs in every way, emotionally and everything. I don't want your husband.' I want to do my job and I want to go home with my husband, not yours."