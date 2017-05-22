 »   »   » Sunny Leone Furious With Wives Of A-list Actors For Not Allowing Their Husbands To Work With Her!

Sunny Leone Furious With Wives Of A-list Actors For Not Allowing Their Husbands To Work With Her!

Sunny Leone is furious with the wives of A-list actors for not allowing their husbands to work with her. Sunny has a fitting reply to their ridiculous mindset.

By:
As funny as it might sound, the wives of A-list actors are not allowing their husbands to star alongside Sunny Leone and sadly, that has deprived the actress from getting good quality work. However, Sunny feels that the whole thing is just ridiculous and said in an interview,

"I was told that a lot of male actors in Bollywood are scared to work with me because they have a wife or this and that. And I want to tell their wives, 'I don't want your husband. I have one. I love him. He's hot, he's sexy. He fulfils all my needs in every way, emotionally and everything. I don't want your husband.' I want to do my job and I want to go home with my husband, not yours."

Sunny's Blues!

"Most of the actors I work with are married, and when I meet their wives, I usually get along with them more than the boys," said Sunny.

Insecurity Brewing?

"But still, I do believe that there is some insecurity for sure," quipped Sunny Leone.

Sunny Leone

"I just feel like telling them, "I don't want your husband or boyfriend. I have the most amazing husband in the world," revealed Sunny.

Don't Stop Believing

When Raees film-makers contacted her to work with Shahrukh Khan for a song, she said, "I thought they dialed a wrong number."

Dreaming Big!

"I hope different people in Bollywood industry starting with three Khans (Shahrukh, Aamir and Salman) and others decide to work with me."

Praising SRK

"SRK has taken a leap of faith by working with me, giving me a chance. I feel so happy," said Sunny Leone.

Who's Listening?

Well, wives of A-list actors, are you listening? Please allow your husbands to work with Sunny Leone.

Laila Main Laila

Sunny Leone and Shahrukh Khan shook a leg for the song 'Laila Main Laila' in Raees.

Cloud No 9

Sunny Leone was on cloud number 9 when Raees film-makers offered her the opportunity to share screen space with Shahrukh Khan.

Happily Married

Sunny Leone is a happily married woman with the love of her life Daniel Weber.

Ridiculous

Many wives of A-list actors feel insecure to allow their husbands to work with Sunny Leone.

Clearing The Air

It's good that Sunny Leone has cleared the air about her work and we hope she'll star with the Khan's sooner or later.

