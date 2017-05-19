 »   »   » Superstar Rajinikanth Talks About How Great He Feels Being a Tamilian!

Superstar Rajinikanth was born and brought up in Bangalore and his parents hailed from Maharashtra. Being a Marathi in Bangalore he learnt to be fluent in Kannada and life took him to Chennai (Tamil industry) and Mumbai (Bollywood) where he became a larger than life superstar.

Looking back at how things went, Rajinikanth opened up to his fans by saying, "I am 66 years old now. For 23 years I was in Karnataka. For the rest of my life, I have lived in Chennai with you as one. I might have come from Karnataka as a Marathi or a Kannadiga but here (Tamil Nadu) you have nurtured me and have given me fame and prosperity and made me a Tamilian. Hence I am true Tamilian."

"I have already told you that my father and other ancestors were born in Kanchipuram. If you are asking me to go out and throw me out, I will probably go fall in the Himalaya and nowhere else."

He also spoke about politics and said, " There are enough political parties. But the system is bad. The democracy is spoilt. People's approach towards politics and democracy have changed. The system has to be changed. We have to change the thoughts of the people, only then will the country will develop."