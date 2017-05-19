 »   »   » Superstar Rajinikanth Talks About How Great He Feels Being a Tamilian!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Superstar Rajinikanth was born and brought up in Bangalore and
his parents hailed from Maharashtra. Being a Marathi in Bangalore
he learnt to be fluent in Kannada and life took him to Chennai
(Tamil industry) and Mumbai (Bollywood) where he became a larger
than life superstar.
Looking back at how things went, Rajinikanth opened up to his
fans by saying, "I am 66 years old now. For 23 years I was in
Karnataka. For the rest of my life, I have lived in Chennai with
you as one. I might have come from Karnataka as a Marathi or a
Kannadiga but here (Tamil Nadu) you have nurtured me and have given
me fame and prosperity and made me a Tamilian. Hence I am true
Tamilian."
"I have already told you that my father and other ancestors were
born in Kanchipuram. If you are asking me to go out and throw me
out, I will probably go fall in the Himalaya and nowhere else."
He also spoke about politics and said, " There are enough
political parties. But the system is bad. The democracy is spoilt.
People's approach towards politics and democracy have changed. The
system has to be changed. We have to change the thoughts of the
people, only then will the country will develop."
Happy & Proud
Rajinikanth thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for accepting him
although he came from Bangalore and Maharashtra.
Mind It!
Rajinikanth rarely speaks, but when he does, he pours his heart
out!
Politics Or No?
Rajinikanth has been keeping fans in suspense about his
political ambitions.
Kabali Da!
His previous film Kabali was released in both Tamil and Hindi
and fared well in both the languages.
Robo 2.0
His upcoming film Robo 2.0 is all set for a release in January
2018. Can't wait!
Humble Superstar
Rajinikanth is the most humble superstar not only in India, but
all across the globe!
Down To Earth
His down to earth attitude and lifestyle is what draws fans
towards him!
Upcoming Movies
He is also working with Kabali director Pa Ranjith for his
upcoming film.
Robo
He starred alongside Aishwarya Rai in the movie Robo, which was
a superhit.
Great Chemistry
His chemistry with Radhika Apte in Kabali was a treat to
watch!
Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 13:59 [IST]
