 »   »   » Superstar Rajinikanth Talks About How Great He Feels Being a Tamilian!

Rajinikanth talks about how proud he feels in being a Tamilian and thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for accepting him despite coming from Bangalore and Maharashtra.

Superstar Rajinikanth was born and brought up in Bangalore and his parents hailed from Maharashtra. Being a Marathi in Bangalore he learnt to be fluent in Kannada and life took him to Chennai (Tamil industry) and Mumbai (Bollywood) where he became a larger than life superstar.

Looking back at how things went, Rajinikanth opened up to his fans by saying, "I am 66 years old now. For 23 years I was in Karnataka. For the rest of my life, I have lived in Chennai with you as one. I might have come from Karnataka as a Marathi or a Kannadiga but here (Tamil Nadu) you have nurtured me and have given me fame and prosperity and made me a Tamilian. Hence I am true Tamilian."

"I have already told you that my father and other ancestors were born in Kanchipuram. If you are asking me to go out and throw me out, I will probably go fall in the Himalaya and nowhere else."

He also spoke about politics and said, " There are enough political parties. But the system is bad. The democracy is spoilt. People's approach towards politics and democracy have changed. The system has to be changed. We have to change the thoughts of the people, only then will the country will develop."

Rajinikanth thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for accepting him although he came from Bangalore and Maharashtra.

Rajinikanth rarely speaks, but when he does, he pours his heart out!

Rajinikanth has been keeping fans in suspense about his political ambitions.

His previous film Kabali was released in both Tamil and Hindi and fared well in both the languages.

His upcoming film Robo 2.0 is all set for a release in January 2018. Can't wait!

Rajinikanth is the most humble superstar not only in India, but all across the globe!

His down to earth attitude and lifestyle is what draws fans towards him!

He is also working with Kabali director Pa Ranjith for his upcoming film.

He starred alongside Aishwarya Rai in the movie Robo, which was a superhit.

His chemistry with Radhika Apte in Kabali was a treat to watch!

Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 13:59 [IST]
