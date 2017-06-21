 »   »   » Surviving For 38 Years In Bollywood Isn't Easy: Anil Kapoor

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who is geared up for his upcoming comedy film Mubarakan, says that surviving in the Hindi film industry for over three decades is not an easy thing.

"...I am working in this industry for last 38 years and in these years, I did various kind of roles and surviving in this industry for 38 years is not easy thing to achieve. I feel, I must have done something right in all these years to hold my position in the industry." Anil said.



Mubarakan is directed by Anees Bazmee. This is the fifth time the actor and the director have collaborated.



Talking about working with Bazmee, Anil said: "After long time, I am working in a family entertainer.''



''Anees has one specialty in his films that when you see his earlier films like No entry, Welcome, Welcome Back or films written by him like Deewana Mastana or Laadla, there is not a single double meaning dialogue in it so it's always honour and privilege to work with him who is one of great director of the industry."



Actor Arjun Kapoor was asked about the increasing trend of double role movies as his friend and actor Varun Dhawan is also coming up with a double role in the film Judwaa 2.



"Actors are doing double role since last 40-50 years. I have already done a film which had double role and now Varun is also doing double role in Judwaa 2 and I feel only concept of double role in both films will be similar and stories of both films will be completely poles apart," Arjun said.



This is the first time Arjun and Anil will be seen sharing the screen. The film, which also stars Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'Cruz, is slated to release on July 28.