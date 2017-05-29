 »   »   » SHOCK! Sushant Singh Rajput Talks About His Fallout With Aditya Chopra, Says He Won't Take A Sh*t!

Way back in 2015, there were reports about a fall-out between Sushant Singh Rajput and YRF honcho Aditya Chopra after the latter's production house backed out of Shekhar Kapoor's ambitious project.

Now in his latest interview to DNA, the 'Raabta' actor has finally revealed the truth about what went wrong in their equation.

Does Sushant Regret For Waiting For Paani For So Long To Take Off? "Yes. It was very unfortunate because I remember saying no to many films I really wanted to do at that point of time, just because I trusted somebody who was telling me, ‘No matter what, the film will be made." On Losing Out Work During That Period "I can also understand that I am a newcomer and a filmmaker is putting in so much money, so he will have doubts, but it doesn't take away the fact that if you decide not to do that film, you cannot not give me another film just because you know I have said no to so many films. That didn't happen." I Am Completely Fearless About The Consequences "No, that was a very easy decision. I see few changes in myself that have happened in last four years. I am completely fearless about the consequences. I just don't care." I Am Professional "You will have a great time working with me because there are things I am sure of - I am professional and if you ask me to do nine things, I will do 10. You will be happy, but if it's anything else that doesn't contribute to what we are trying to do, then I will not take that sh*t, no matter how big or small you are. As simple as that. I think everybody who works with me, knows this and appreciates this." On How Long Did He Wait To Walk Out That was 11 months of the second year since making a debut. I did three films before that in one year and then I just had one year of doing nothing. But I shouldn't say I wasn't doing anything, because I was spending time with Shekhar and that did a lot for me. After waiting for nine months, in the tenth month, I got to know that it won't happen. I waited for another month, so I would get another film but it didn't happen. I said, ‘Fine! Let's find out for myself." Is A Patch-Up With Aditya Chopra On Cards? "That's for him to decide." Will He Do A YRF Film If Offered? "If he offers me a film that he thinks I will do a good job in, I will do it."

