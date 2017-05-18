 »   »   » KISSA COFFEE DATE KA! Sushant Singh Rajput On Rekindling His Relationship With Ex GF Ankita Lokhande

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were one of the most
loved couples in the tinsel town until their relationship went
kaput due to unknown reasons.
Soon, Sushant was linked with his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon.
However there came a twist in the tale when a few days ago, there
were rumours that the ex lovers met on a coffee date.
When Sushant was asked the truth behind this by a leading daily
(DNA), here's what he had to say...
I Didn't Even Think Of Meeting
Her (Ankita)
"I didn't even think of meeting, forget about meeting. It has
been 14 months that I have seen her. I don't know where it is
coming from."
Sushant On If He Is Purposely
Avoiding Her
"Nothing was decided. Whatever it is, but it is pretty organic.
It is happening on its own. This story, I don't know where this is
coming from. I haven't met her. I don't want to do it at this point
in time because I think it is the correct thing to do."
When Sushant Was Made Up To Be
The Bad Guy
On being asked about his reaction on the negative stories about
him doing the rounds when he broke up with Ankita, Sushant said, "I
was also reading those stories and they almost got me convinced
that I was a bad guy. But I don't want to justify if I was right or
wrong. But it is unfortunate."
Will The Ex Lovers Patch Up In
Future?
"Probably, they (the fans) would want me to. But like I said, I
don't think about the future that much."
Meanwhile on the work front, apart from Raabta, Sushant has a
string of films coming up next which includes Chandamama Door Ke,
Romeo Akbar Walter and Takadum.
Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 10:44 [IST]
