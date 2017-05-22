 »   »   » RELAX GUYS! Sylvester Stallone Isn't UPSET With Tiger Shroff's Rambo; Wishes Him 'Good Luck' Instead

After much speculations, recently it was officially announced that Tiger Shroff will be reprising Sylvester Stallone's role in the Indian remake of Rambo.

When the makers released the first look poster, it sent all Tiger fans' into a tizzy. Afterall, the Shroff Jr is known for his daredevil action stunts in his films. So naturally, it seemed to be an apt choice for the role.



But what happened next stirred up few murmurs in the tinsel town and finally Stallone had to clarify his stance on the same.



Find out what exactly transpired...



The Controversy Surrounding Stallone's Instagram Post When Sylvester Stallone learnt about an Indian remake of Rambo happening, he posted, "I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India !! .. Great character.. hope they don't wreck it."

Stallone Claimed His Statements Were Misconstrued Finally the superstar wrote yet another post where he clarified that his post was misconstrued. He posted, "Some people like to read into words and twist them... Good luck Tiger, go fight the good fight, keep punching. Oh, for the record, I love it when young artists get an opportunity to go for their dreams."

He Is Confident About Tiger Pulling It Off The original Rambo had some good words to say about Tiger. He posted, "I actually get excited in my heart whenever young artists get a rare opportunity to reach for the stars! Eye of the Tiger! I am sure he will put his heart and soul into it."

Tiger's Humble Reply To this, Tiger wrote, "There will always and only be one 'Eye of the Tiger' for us cubs. You rule the jungle! Thank you so much sir!"



The Hindi remake of Rambo will be directed by 'Bang Bang' director Siddharth Anand. The film was earlier announced this week at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.



Chalo, all's well that ends well!

