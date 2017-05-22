RELAX GUYS! Sylvester Stallone Isn't UPSET With Tiger Shroff's Rambo; Wishes Him 'Good Luck' Instead
Read what Sylvester Stallone has to say about his controversial statement on the Indian remake of Rambo.
After much speculations, recently it was officially announced that Tiger Shroff will be reprising Sylvester Stallone's role in the Indian remake of Rambo.
When the makers released the first look poster, it sent all
Tiger fans' into a tizzy. Afterall, the Shroff Jr is known for his
daredevil action stunts in his films. So naturally, it seemed to be
an apt choice for the role.
But what happened next stirred up few murmurs in the tinsel town
and finally Stallone had to clarify his stance on the same.
Find out what exactly transpired...
The Controversy Surrounding Stallone's Instagram Post
When Sylvester Stallone learnt about an Indian remake of Rambo
happening, he posted, "I read recently they are remaking Rambo in
India !! .. Great character.. hope they don't wreck it."
Stallone Claimed His Statements Were Misconstrued
Finally the superstar wrote yet another post where he clarified
that his post was misconstrued. He posted, "Some people like to
read into words and twist them... Good luck Tiger, go fight the
good fight, keep punching. Oh, for the record, I love it when young
artists get an opportunity to go for their dreams."
He Is Confident About Tiger Pulling It Off
The original Rambo had some good words to say about Tiger. He
posted, "I actually get excited in my heart whenever young artists
get a rare opportunity to reach for the stars! Eye of the Tiger! I
am sure he will put his heart and soul into it."
The Hindi remake of Rambo will be directed by 'Bang Bang'
director Siddharth Anand. The film was earlier announced this week
at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.
Chalo, all's well that ends well!