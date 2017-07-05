Taapsee Pannu Goes On A Solo Trip To Norway, Oslo! View Pictures
Posted By: Vinod Dsouza
Globetrotter Taapsee Pannu packed her bags and headed off to Norway, Oslo all by herself as a solo traveller and has been giving everyone the holiday vibes!
She's seen bustling with happiness in all the pictures and man, she's making everyone feel like packing their bags and going on a holiday. Check out the pictures below...
