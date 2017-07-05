 »   »   » Taapsee Pannu Goes On A Solo Trip To Norway, Oslo! View Pictures

Globetrotter Taapsee Pannu packed her bags and headed off to Norway, Oslo all by herself as a solo traveller and has been giving everyone the holiday vibes!

She's seen bustling with happiness in all the pictures and man, she's making everyone feel like packing their bags and going on a holiday. Check out the pictures below...

Taapsee Pannu holidays in Norway, Oslo all by herself.

The globetrotter Taapsee is having the time of her life!

Oslo is a beautiful city and is a must visit!

Taapsee Pannu relaxes in the sun and is seen bustling with happiness.

She roamed around the city all by herself. So cool right?

Life is one big party for Taapsee Pannu. Isn't it, folks?

Tapasee Pannu
