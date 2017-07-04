 »   »   » Taapsee Pannu Is Super Excited To Work With Salman Khan! Praises The Actor!

Taapsee Pannu Is Super Excited To Work With Salman Khan! Praises The Actor!

The most awaited comedy film of the year 'Judwaa 2' will see Salman Khan having a cameo appearance in a double role and actress Taapsee Pannu just couldn't control her excitement on sharing screen space with him and said,

"We are all excited to shoot with him (Salman). Something we all have been looking forward to. He's someone who everyone loved in the original film and is an inseparable part of the franchise and I'm glad he will be part of Judwaa 2 as well."

