 »   »   » Here's How Taapsee Pannu's Bold Moves Helped Her Achieve Success!

Here's How Taapsee Pannu's Bold Moves Helped Her Achieve Success!

By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

They say fortune favours the brave and Taapsee Pannu is one among the brave who took the plunge despite not knowing what's coming up next! Taapsee, at the beginning of her career had no professional portfolio pictures but she enrolled for a televised beauty pageant anyway. Surprisingly, she even got selected for it and that gave her a good momentum.

Right after that, she received many movie offers and life changed for the good. When asked how could one get selected to a show without even having a proper portfolio she said, "I made up my mind and took up the challenge. I have never looked backed since then and just kept on going." Well, the term fortune favours the brave appears to be true for Taapsee.

Bold Moves

Bold Moves

Taapsee Pannu took bold moves in her career to enjoy her current name and fame.

Fortune

Fortune

The term fortune favours the brave is clearly meant for Taapsee Pannu's career.

No Portfolio? No Problem!

No Portfolio? No Problem!

She applied to a beauty pageant without even having a professional portfolio.

She's Lucky

She's Lucky

The best part is that even without a proper portfolio, she was selected to the beauty pageant TV show in Channel V.

Good Momentum

Good Momentum

The TV show in Channel V helped Taapsee Pannu gain momentum and was a stepping stone.

Movies Galore

Movies Galore

Right after the show was over, Taapsee Pannu received movie offers in South India.

Successful Star

Successful Star

Taapsee Pannu has starred in several Telugu and Tamil films and most of them were a hit.

Bollywood Calling

Bollywood Calling

She also debuted in Bollywood in Chashme Baddoor in 2013.

Starcast

Starcast

Chashme Baddoor also starred Siddharth and Ali Zafar in the lead roles.

Naam Shabana

Naam Shabana

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Bollywood in Naam Shabana and the film also starred Akshay Kumar.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is currently shooting for the comedy film Judwaa 2.

Judwaa 2

Judwaa 2

Judwaa 2 also stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.

Tadka

Tadka

She is also shooting for the film Tadka, which stars Nana Patekar in the lead role.

Read more about: taapsee pannu
Other articles published on May 29, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos