 »   »   » Here's How Taapsee Pannu's Bold Moves Helped Her Achieve Success!

They say fortune favours the brave and Taapsee Pannu is one among the brave who took the plunge despite not knowing what's coming up next! Taapsee, at the beginning of her career had no professional portfolio pictures but she enrolled for a televised beauty pageant anyway. Surprisingly, she even got selected for it and that gave her a good momentum.

Right after that, she received many movie offers and life changed for the good. When asked how could one get selected to a show without even having a proper portfolio she said, "I made up my mind and took up the challenge. I have never looked backed since then and just kept on going." Well, the term fortune favours the brave appears to be true for Taapsee.