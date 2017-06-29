 »   »   » SCANDALOUS! Tabu BLAMES This B-Town Actor For Her Single Status; The Reason Will SHOCK You

Tabu is one of the few Bollywood actresses whose performance in a film has always managed to leave a solid impact. The tall-beauty have had a long and fruitful career in the film industry. However in a personal life, she is yet to settle down.

In a recent interview, Tabu finally revealed why she has remained single so far. However she blamed a Bollywood actor for it and left us completely shocked.

Read on to know more...

Ajay Devgn Is The Reason Tabu revealed that she is single because of Ajay Devgn. They Have Known Each Other For 25 Years Tabu said that she and Ajay Devgn have known each other for 25 years. Ajay Was Tabu's Cousin Brother's Neighbour Tabu quipped, "Ajay and I have known each other for 25 years. He was my cousin Sameer Arya's neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship." Why Ajay Devgn Used To Spy And Beat Up Boys Who Were Caught Talking To Tabu The actress said, "When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up any boys who are caught talking to me. They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did." Tabu Wants Ajay To Find Her A Dulha Tabu was quoted saying, "I told him the other day to please find me a boy to marry. But jokes aside, our relationship has grown because we have worked so much with each other." Ajay Is Very Protective Of Tabu She further added, "From among the male actors, if there is anyone I can count on, it's Ajay. He is a like a child and yet so protective. The atmosphere on set when he's around is stress-free. We share a unique relationship and an unconditional affection."

Well, this indeed seemed like a fun interview where Tabu was at her candid best!

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn and Tabu have worked together in several super hit films like Vijaypath, Takshak, Drishyam and many more. They will be now sharing screen space again in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again.

When quizzed why she agreed to be a part of this movie, Tabu quipped, "I've wanted to do a light-hearted film for a long time, more so because my mother was fed up of me doing rona-dhona roles.

A lot of people too have been saying that they wanted to see me in a comedy like Biwi No 1 and Hera Pheri. I remember joking with Rohit Shetty at parties, saying, 'I want to be part of the Golmaal franchise because I want to just stand there and laugh.'

To be honest, even in a film like Golmaal Again, I'm the more serious and credible character, but as part of the team, I get the chance to stand there and laugh at the boys who are doing what they do best."