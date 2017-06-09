 »   »   » A Tale Of Plastic Surgery! Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled Mercilessly For Her Alleged Nose Job!

It's not the first time that Priyanka Chopra's name has been dragged for a plastic surgery instance.

It all started when the Bajirao Mastani actress posted her selfie before heading to Mumbai and many hatred comments began pouring on her Instagram profile!

Priyanka’s Selfie Priyanka posted this selfie and captioned it as saying, "Is it ok to be super excited about heading home? #mumbaikar." Negative Comments On Priyanka’s Nose From calling her nose ‘tedhii' to claiming that she has gone under the knife once again, her followers trolled the actress mercilessly. Priyanka On Trolls "I feel like we live in a world right now where everything gets magnified so much and most of us are afraid to have an opinion." Priyana Doesn’t Give A Damn About Trolls "Everyone has an opinion on the internet. Since when did trolling become international news first of all? It's TROLLING FOR A REASON. I don't care, I get so much love and affection from people on my social - I focus on that." Here’s Why Priyanka Isn’t Afraid Of Being Trolled "And second of all, that's how you should treat life. I was raised by my parents to have an opinion, I was raised to be fearless, and I was raised to not be a girl who was meant to always be quiet and demure." When PeeCee Talked About Her Nose Job In February 2017, Priyanka co-hosted a show called The View in New York, where she was asked if she had experienced body-shaming in the Indian movie industry and she ended up talking about her nose. My Nose Was Not Proportionate She had said, "Before I became an actor, I met a producer about the possibility of acting. I was a beauty pageant winner at that time, Miss World. And he said that everything was wrong about me. He said my nose was not proportionate, the shape of my body was not proportionate." So, Is This Her Original Nose? "Yes, this is my original nose. There is such a false perception about what women should look like and what our bodies should look like."

"Especially when you are in the business, you put on a couple of pounds and people are like..body shaming you. It happens. Christmas happens to all of us. I'm an Indian, I have 100 other festivals--I have Holi, I have Diwali, and my body fluctuates and I am fine with it," had added Priyanka Chopra.