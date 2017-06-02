 »   »   » Thanks To The MARRIAGE RUMOURS! Alleged Lovers Prabhas & Anushka Shetty Will Be Seen Together Soon

The awesome chemistry between Prabhas and Anushka Shetty in Baahubali 2 will be remembered for years to come. Soon, after the release of the film, the rumours about their marriage started doing the rounds in the media.

Now, everyone wants to cash in on these rumours which refuse to die down even after a month of the movie's release. And the alleged lovers would be seen together soon on-screen. More details below.



The Makers Of Billa Have Decided To Do This According to DNA, ''The makers of one of Prabhas Raju-Anushka Shetty starrer, Billa (2009), have decided to release the film dubbed in Hindi.''

The Title Of The Hindi Version ''The action thriller film has Prabhas in dual roles reprising the characters Billa and Swami Ranga. The Hindi version is titled The Return Of Rebel 2.''

The Buzz About Their Marriage There is a strong buzz in the industry that Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are more than just friends.

This Added Fuel To The Marriage Rumour Both Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have not issued any clarification regarding the same and this has added more fuel to the fire.

Anushka Also Admitted In The Recent Past That She Finds Prabhas Hot After the release of the movie, Anushka Shetty was asked who she finds sexier, Prabhas or Rana Daggubati? Well, you might have guessed till now, what was her answer!



Prabhas Delayed Anushka's Marriage Rumours are rife that Anushka Shetty's family wanted her to get married before the release of Baahubali franchise but Prabhas wanted Anushka to focus only on the movie! Ahem Ahem!

Prabhas Chose Anushka Over Katrina Not just that, if rumours are to be believed, Katrina Kaif was the first choice for Saaho and the makers wanted someone from Bollywood for the movie.

But.. But Prabhas wanted a heroine from the Telugu film industry and has suggested the name of his rumoured girlfriend Anushka Shetty for the same.

Now The Makers Of Saaho Are Excited Too The makers of Saaho too, want to cash in on the popularity of the Baahubali 2 couple, and are reportedly excited to cast the two of them together once again.

And So Are We! Well, it would be a treat to watch Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' romance once again on the silver screen and now we are just waiting for the official announcement.



On a related note, Prabhas' Saaho will be directed by Sujeeth and will relase in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.