The Sizzling Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Her 41st Birthday! View Best Pics

If there's one actress in Bollywood who's been sizzling all throughout her life, then it surely has to be Shilpa Shetty. The actress celebrates her 41st birthday today and Raj Kundra is all set to throw a lavish birthday bash to his lovely wife tonight and will be attended by the who's who of town.

We have 15 best pictures of the birthday girl Shilpa Shetty and man, she just doesn't age despite of her birthdays and age is just a number for her!

Shilpa Shetty celebrates her 41st birthday today on June 8, 2017.

For Shilpa Shetty, age is just a number.

She's been sizzling since more than two decades and still looks down right gorgeous.

The birthday bash will be attended by the who's who of Bollywood tonight.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are happily married.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty are blessed with a son as well.

Shilpa Shetty is one of the hottest moms in Bollywood.

She's now into yoga and meditation and follows it religiously.

Shilpa Shetty's birthday bash is going to be one helluva fun.

The night is young and we'll share inside pictures from the party tonight.

Shilpa Shetty hails from the coastal town Mangalore in Karnataka.

Shilpa Shetty's contribution to the Bollywood film industry is immense!

She debuted in the film Baazigar alongside Shahrukh Khan.

The scene where Shahrukh Khan pushes her off from a building is the most memorable scene in Baazigar.

Shilpa Shetty still remains as one of the hottest Bollywood actresses around.

Shilpa Shetty has lived a happy life blessed with good family and friends.

She was last seen in the film Dishkiyaoon, which released in 2014.

She was also seen as a part of the song 'Deewangi Deewangi' in SRK's Om Shanti Om.

