 »   »   » The Sizzling Shilpa Shetty Celebrates Her 41st Birthday! View Best Pics

If there's one actress in Bollywood who's been sizzling all throughout her life, then it surely has to be Shilpa Shetty. The actress celebrates her 41st birthday today and Raj Kundra is all set to throw a lavish birthday bash for his lovely wife tonight and will be attended by the who's who of town.
We have 20 best pictures of the birthday girl Shilpa Shetty and man, she just doesn't age. Age is just a number for her!
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty celebrates her 41st birthday today on June 8, 2017.
Who's Ageing?
For Shilpa Shetty, age is just a number.
Sizzling Shilpa
She's been sizzling since more than two decades and still looks down right gorgeous.
Cool Sisters
The birthday bash will be attended by the who's who of Bollywood tonight.
Happily Married
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are happily married.
Viaan
Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty are blessed with a son as well.
Hottest Mom
Shilpa Shetty is one of the hottest moms in Bollywood.
Yoga & Meditation
She's now into yoga and meditation and follows it religiously.
Too Much Fun
Shilpa Shetty's birthday bash is going to be one helluva fun.
Crazy Night
The night is young and we'll share inside pictures from the party tonight.
Mangalorean Beauty
Shilpa Shetty hails from the coastal town Mangalore in Karnataka.
Bollywood
Shilpa Shetty's contribution to the Bollywood film industry is immense!
Baazigar
She debuted in the film Baazigar alongside Shahrukh Khan.
Baazigar Scene
The scene where Shahrukh Khan pushes her off from a building is the most memorable scene in Baazigar.
Superhot
Shilpa Shetty still remains as one of the hottest Bollywood actresses around.
Happy Girl
Shilpa Shetty has lived a happy life blessed with good family and friends.
Dishkiyaoon
She was last seen in the film Dishkiyaoon, which released in 2014.
Om Shanti Om
She was also seen as a part of the song 'Deewangi Deewangi' in SRK's Om Shanti Om.
Story first published: Thursday, June 8, 2017, 12:04 [IST]
