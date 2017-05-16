 »   »   » PIPING HOT! These Bikini Photos Of Krishna Shroff Will Leave You SWEATING For Sure

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna is known to be quite Instagram
savvy. One often finds her grabbing headlines for posting some of
her bold pictures on her social media page and the girl is quite
upfront about it.
Currently Ms Shroff is vacationing in the tropical paradise of
Bali and is making sure that her followers get a sneak-peek from
her holiday diaries. Check out of her pictures here...
Water Baby
She's a pro in swimming and these pictures are the proof!
Poolside Love
Krishna shows you how to chill like a boss without giving a damn
about the world.
No Caption Needed
Uff! now we know why the temperature is suddenly soaring so
high.
Hello Paradise
Guess what's on Krishna's mind? Definitely it's gotta do
something with 'the world is at my feet'!
That Freaking Awesome Flip
Who says work-outs are just limited to gyms?
Of Beautiful Sunsets
Krishna shared this breath-taking moment and it's quite
mesmerizing!
When Krishna's Bold Pics
Went Viral
The star kid became a hot topic of discusssion when her
'apparently topless' pictures from Instagram broke the
internet.
My Instagram Page Is My Personal
Account To Express Myself
Not the one to mince her words, back then Krishna had said, "My
Instagram page is my personal account to express myself. Like I've
always said, I love artistic, moody photographs, and that's what it
is.
I didn't even post them thinking it would be like an encore. In
fact, I thought people would be over it by now. I guess I'm just
super- interesting to a lot of people, and I'm okay with that. Who
wouldn't be?"
I Make And Break My Own
Rules
She had further added, "I guess it's because people
automatically assume every star kid wants to be in front of the
camera as an actor or in the limelight in some other way. I don't
blame them considering that that has been the norm for
generations.
If people assume I'm trying to get producers' attention I can't
even begin to express how far away from the truth that is. When it
comes to me I make and break my own rules. I love my privacy and
being able to live my life the way I want to."
Well, we like your spirit, Krishna! Meanwhile her recent holiday
pictures are making us want to pack our bags and zoom off for a
vacation!
