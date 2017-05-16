 »   »   » PIPING HOT! These Bikini Photos Of Krishna Shroff Will Leave You SWEATING For Sure

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna is known to be quite Instagram savvy. One often finds her grabbing headlines for posting some of her bold pictures on her social media page and the girl is quite upfront about it.

Currently Ms Shroff is vacationing in the tropical paradise of Bali and is making sure that her followers get a sneak-peek from her holiday diaries. Check out of her pictures here...

Water Baby She's a pro in swimming and these pictures are the proof! Poolside Love Krishna shows you how to chill like a boss without giving a damn about the world. No Caption Needed Uff! now we know why the temperature is suddenly soaring so high. Hello Paradise Guess what's on Krishna's mind? Definitely it's gotta do something with 'the world is at my feet'! That Freaking Awesome Flip Who says work-outs are just limited to gyms? Of Beautiful Sunsets Krishna shared this breath-taking moment and it's quite mesmerizing! When Krishna's Bold Pics Went Viral The star kid became a hot topic of discusssion when her 'apparently topless' pictures from Instagram broke the internet. My Instagram Page Is My Personal Account To Express Myself Not the one to mince her words, back then Krishna had said, "My Instagram page is my personal account to express myself. Like I've always said, I love artistic, moody photographs, and that's what it is. I didn't even post them thinking it would be like an encore. In fact, I thought people would be over it by now. I guess I'm just super- interesting to a lot of people, and I'm okay with that. Who wouldn't be?" I Make And Break My Own Rules She had further added, "I guess it's because people automatically assume every star kid wants to be in front of the camera as an actor or in the limelight in some other way. I don't blame them considering that that has been the norm for generations. If people assume I'm trying to get producers' attention I can't even begin to express how far away from the truth that is. When it comes to me I make and break my own rules. I love my privacy and being able to live my life the way I want to."

Well, we like your spirit, Krishna! Meanwhile her recent holiday pictures are making us want to pack our bags and zoom off for a vacation!