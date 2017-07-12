 »   »   » HOT! These First Pictures Of Priyanka Chopra Shooting For Her Next Hollywood Film Are A Must-See

HOT! These First Pictures Of Priyanka Chopra Shooting For Her Next Hollywood Film Are A Must-See

Posted By:
After her sizzling act in Baywatch, there's some more of Priyanka Chopra happening in Hollywood! We recently told you that PeeCee has bagged two more flicks- 'A Kid Like Jake' and 'Isn't It Romantic?'

The 'Quantico' actress has kick-started the shooting for 'Isn't It Romantic?' which has her playing the role of a yoga ambassador named Isabella. We stumbled upon a few pictures of PC from the sets and boy, we now just can't contain our excitement for PeeCee magic.

Have a look at them here...

A Treat For Sore Eyes

That's Priyanka waiting for her shot. She looks stunning in a pink cold shoulder dress with a plunging neckline. She has paired it with a nude pair of ankle-strap stilettos.

Lights, Camera & Action

Priyanka Chopra and her co-star Adam Devine are seen here shooting a scene where the latter is trying to prevent her from choking.

What's So Funny?

Piggy Chops captured here in a light mood.

Like A Boss

Do we need to tell you more why we absolutely love this gorgeous lady?

One More Picture

She totally owns the NYC streets, doesn't she?


Later Priyanka took to her Instagram page to share a video from the sets of the film she is pampering and caressing her dog lovingly, while Rebel Wilson who is her co-star in the film is seen motivating the actors Adam Devine and Priyanka along with the crew saying " Go guys, the director needs you...Go do it, Do you need me?". Check it out here...

So much fun beating the heat with all u guys! @rebelwilson @andybovine @hugh_sheridan @straussschulson #Repost @rebelwilson (@get_repost) ・・・ Shooting in Central Park! @hugh_sheridan @priyankachopra @andybovine @straussschulson

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT


The romantic comedy also stars Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine, Betty Gilpin and Liam Hemsworth and is slated to release on Valentines' Day 2019.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 12, 2017, 16:46 [IST]
