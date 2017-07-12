 »   »   » HOT! These First Pictures Of Priyanka Chopra Shooting For Her Next Hollywood Film Are A Must-See

After her sizzling act in Baywatch, there's some more of Priyanka Chopra happening in Hollywood! We recently told you that PeeCee has bagged two more flicks- 'A Kid Like Jake' and 'Isn't It Romantic?'
The 'Quantico' actress has kick-started the shooting for 'Isn't It Romantic?' which has her playing the role of a yoga ambassador named Isabella. We stumbled upon a few pictures of PC from the sets and boy, we now just can't contain our excitement for PeeCee magic.
Have a look at them here...
A Treat For Sore Eyes
That's Priyanka waiting for her shot. She looks stunning in a pink cold shoulder dress with a plunging neckline. She has paired it with a nude pair of ankle-strap stilettos.
Lights, Camera & Action
Priyanka Chopra and her co-star Adam Devine are seen here shooting a scene where the latter is trying to prevent her from choking.
Later Priyanka took to her Instagram page to share a video from the sets of the film she is pampering and caressing her dog lovingly, while Rebel Wilson who is her co-star in the film is seen motivating the actors Adam Devine and Priyanka along with the crew saying " Go guys, the director needs you...Go do it, Do you need me?". Check it out here...
So much fun beating the heat with all u guys! @rebelwilson @andybovine @hugh_sheridan @straussschulson #Repost @rebelwilson (@get_repost) ・・・ Shooting in Central Park! @hugh_sheridan @priyankachopra @andybovine @straussschulson
A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT
The romantic comedy also stars Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine, Betty Gilpin and Liam Hemsworth and is slated to release on Valentines' Day 2019.