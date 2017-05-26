 »   »   » These Pics From Kunal Kemmu & Soha Ali Khan's Babymoon Will Make You Go GREEN WITH ENVY!

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu who tied the knot in 2015, are expecting their first child. A few days back, we have reported that the couple is currently in London to spend some quality time with each other.

And now, we have laid our hands on some more 'aw'dorable photos from their babymoon. Have a look at it here...

Krazy Four Posing can be so much fun at times! The World's End Posing can be so much fun at times! Flower Power Soha paints a pretty picture in a floral maxi dress and that 'oh so cute' baby bump! And yes, how can one miss that pregnancy glow! Love, Love And Only Love The actress captioned this picture as, "Hipster and @khemster2 #londondiaries." Chillin' Mode On Soha shows you how to beat the heat in style! London Dreams Watch out for the Big Ben clock in the background! Pose Like A Boss He captioned the picture as, "Back to Black😎#london2017 #camdentown

Ain't they totally adorbs?