These Pics From Kunal Kemmu & Soha Ali Khan's Babymoon Will Make You Go GREEN WITH ENVY!
By: Madhuri
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu who tied the knot in 2015, are expecting their first child. A few days back, we have reported that the couple is currently in London to spend some quality time with each other.
And now, we have laid our hands on some more 'aw'dorable photos from their babymoon. Have a look at it here...
Flower Power
Soha paints a pretty picture in a floral maxi dress and that 'oh so cute' baby bump! And yes, how can one miss that pregnancy glow!
Love, Love And Only Love
The actress captioned this picture as, "Hipster and @khemster2 #londondiaries."
Ain't they totally adorbs?
