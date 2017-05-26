 »   »   » These Pics From Kunal Kemmu & Soha Ali Khan's Babymoon Will Make You Go GREEN WITH ENVY!

These Pics From Kunal Kemmu & Soha Ali Khan's Babymoon Will Make You Go GREEN WITH ENVY!

By:
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu who tied the knot in 2015, are expecting their first child. A few days ago, we had reported that the couple is currently in London to spend some quality time with each other.

And now, we have laid our hands on some more 'aw'dorable photos from their babymoon. Have a look at it here...

Posing can be so much fun at times!

Posing can be so much fun at times!

Soha paints a pretty picture in a floral maxi dress and that 'oh so cute' babybump! And yes, how can one miss that pregnancy glow!

The actress captioned this picture as, "Hipster and @khemster2 #londondiaries."

Soha shows you how to beat the heat in style!

Watch out for the Big Ben clock in the background!

He captioned the picture as, "Back to Black😎#london2017 #camdentown

Ain't they totally adorbs?

Story first published: Friday, May 26, 2017, 15:26 [IST]
