 »   »   » These Pics From Kunal Kemmu & Soha Ali Khan's Babymoon Will Make You Go GREEN WITH ENVY!

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu who tied the knot in 2015, are
expecting their first child. A few days ago, we had reported that
the couple is currently in London to spend some quality time with
each other.
And now, we have laid our hands on some more 'aw'dorable photos
from their babymoon. Have a look at it here...
Krazy Four
Posing can be so much fun at times!
The World's End
Flower Power
Soha paints a pretty picture in a floral maxi dress and that 'oh
so cute' babybump! And yes, how can one miss that pregnancy
glow!
Love, Love And Only Love
The actress captioned this picture as, "Hipster and @khemster2
#londondiaries."
Chillin' Mode On
Soha shows you how to beat the heat in style!
London Dreams
Watch out for the Big Ben clock in the background!
Pose Like A Boss
He captioned the picture as, "Back to Black😎#london2017
#camdentown
Ain't they totally adorbs?
Story first published: Friday, May 26, 2017, 15:26 [IST]
