These Unseen Photos From The Sets Of Anil Kapoor- Sridevi's Mr India Are PURE GOLD!
For most of us, the earliest memory of Mr India is Amrish Puri's iconic dialogue 'Mogambo Khush Hua'. Touted to be India's first-sci film, each and every character from the film resonated with the audience.
It told the tale of a poor but big-hearted man, who after
discovering his scientist father's invisibility device,rises to the
occasion and fights to save all of India from the clutches of a
megalomaniac.
Mr India clocked in 30 years today. Talking about it, producer
Boney Kapoor was quoted as saying, "I'm so happy and proud that
people remember Mr India fondly even today. With 'Mr India', we
were never dependent on the stardom of the actors, just on the
magic of the film."
He further added, "All our fight sequences, stunts and the
destruction, it was real-time direction and special effects; it was
not done during post-production. I remember being one of the
youngest members behind the camera and today with my upcoming film
'Mom', I am the eldest member."
Meanwhile, here are some unseen photos from the sets. Have a
look...
Naach Meri Jaana
A young Saroj Khan is seen teaching a dance step to 'Mr IIndia'
lead pair Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.
Caught In Action
The shooting is going on in full force. And yes, you have Sanjay
Kapoor visiting the sets.