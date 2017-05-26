 »   »   » These Unseen Photos From The Sets Of Anil Kapoor- Sridevi's Mr India Are PURE GOLD!

These Unseen Photos From The Sets Of Anil Kapoor- Sridevi's Mr India Are PURE GOLD!

By:
For most of us, the earliest memory of Mr India is Amrish Puri's iconic dialogue 'Mogambo Khush Hua'. Touted to be India's first-sci film, each and every character from the film resonated with the audience.

It told the tale of a poor but big-hearted man, who after discovering his scientist father's invisibility device,rises to the occasion and fights to save all of India from the clutches of a megalomaniac.

Mr India clocked in 30 years today. Talking about it, producer Boney Kapoor was quoted as saying, "I'm so happy and proud that people remember Mr India fondly even today. With 'Mr India', we were never dependent on the stardom of the actors, just on the magic of the film."

He further added, "All our fight sequences, stunts and the destruction, it was real-time direction and special effects; it was not done during post-production. I remember being one of the youngest members behind the camera and today with my upcoming film 'Mom', I am the eldest member."

Meanwhile, here are some unseen photos from the sets. Have a look...

Attention Please

Anil Kapoor aka Arun Verma is seen striking a pose with the crew.

A Candid Moment

The crew caught unguarded!

Naach Meri Jaana

A young Saroj Khan is seen teaching a dance step to 'Mr IIndia' lead pair Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.

Such A Cute Picture

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi seen here exchanging some greetings.

Lights, Camera And Action

A scene straight from the sets!

Oh Wait, That's Our Director Saab

Shekhar Kapoor looks quite unrecognizable here!

Why So Serious, Saroj Ji?

We wonder why Saroj Khan seems to be glaring at Miss 'Hawa Hawai'!

Caught In Action

The shooting is going on in full force. And yes, you have Sanjay Kapoor visiting the sets.

Behind-The-Scenes

Too much nostalgia happening!

Story first published: Friday, May 26, 2017, 19:24 [IST]
