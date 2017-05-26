 »   »   » These Unseen Photos From The Sets Of Anil Kapoor- Sridevi's Mr India Are PURE GOLD!

For most of us, the earliest memory of Mr India is Amrish Puri's iconic dialogue 'Mogambo Khush Hua'. Touted to be India's first-sci film, each and every character from the film resonated with the audience.

It told the tale of a poor but big-hearted man, who after discovering his scientist father's invisibility device,rises to the occasion and fights to save all of India from the clutches of a megalomaniac.



Mr India clocked in 30 years today. Talking about it, producer Boney Kapoor was quoted as saying, "I'm so happy and proud that people remember Mr India fondly even today. With 'Mr India', we were never dependent on the stardom of the actors, just on the magic of the film."



He further added, "All our fight sequences, stunts and the destruction, it was real-time direction and special effects; it was not done during post-production. I remember being one of the youngest members behind the camera and today with my upcoming film 'Mom', I am the eldest member."



Meanwhile, here are some unseen photos from the sets. Have a look...

