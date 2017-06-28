 »   »   » This BOLD Trailer Of Lipstick Under My Burkha Will Leave You Smirking At The CBFC!

The trailer of one of the most controversial films is finally out! We are talking about Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha.

The film had earlier ran into a massive roadblock a few months ago with the Central Board of Film Certification, denying to certify the film.



The CBFC had deemed the film unfit for release by giving out this statement - "The story is lady oriented, their fantasy above life. There are contagious sexual scenes, abusive words, audio pornography and a bit sensitive touch about one particular section of society."



The makers then appealed to the FCAT (Film Certification Appellate Tribunal) and finally managed to get an approval for its release.



Check out the 'bold' trailer here...



Lipstick Under My Burkha is the story of four women who have no qualms about their sexuality and know how to tame, explore and enjoy their desires. The trailer is filled with sassy dialogues and eyebrow raising punches and lot of steamy scenes.



Earlier while talking at the film's trailer launch event, the film's presenter Ekta Kapoor was quoted as saying, "When I went to watch it, I thought it would be pretentious, very arty... But after I saw it, I felt it was a stark entertaining film. It was right there, staring me in the face and I never had a more honest conversation with myself then I had after watching the film.



We are so scared to feel, that now it is our second nature to be shy about our sexual fantasies and sexual desires. The film stared at me and asked me a question. As a producer you have made financial decision but it's time that as a woman you made a decision from your heart and I did that."



Lipstick Under My Burkha stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles. The film is slated to release on 21st July.