This Hollywood Hunk Was Deepika Padukone's Teenage Crush; Is Beau Ranveer Singh Jealous?
Sorry Vin Diesel! Deepika Padukone may have shared screen space with you in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage and you even admitted being in love with her, but our Mastani recently revealed over crushing over this Hollywood star!
Well, any guesses who? Nope? Then read on to know more...
Deepika Had A Major Crush On 'Titanic' Star Leonardo DiCaprio
Same pinch, Dippy! Who didn't ever fell for Leonardo DiCaprio's charm? His droolworthy looks in Titanic had millions of girls swooning over him.
The actress shared a throwback picture on her official Instagram account where a 12-year-old Deepika can be seen sitting on a sofa with her younger sister and the entire walls of her room are filled with the posters of Leonardo DiCaprio. She captioned the picture as, "#flashbackfriday #MAJORflashbackfriday."
Boyfriend Ranveer Singh Approves Him Too
Check out Ranveer Singh's adorable reaction to Deepika's picture!
Deepika Is Busy With Padmavati
After Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani, Dippy is teaming up once again with beau Ranveer Singh for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati. But this time, the duo won't be romancing each other on-screen. Shahid Kapoor plays Deepika's husband in the film.
Deepika To Play Sapna Didi
Recently she also signed Honey Trehan's next where she will be reuniting with her 'Piku' co-star Irrfan Khan. Buzz is that she will apparently play the role of Sapna Didi (Rahima Khan), the mafia queen.