 »   »   » This Is How Deepika Padukone Is Getting Ready For Cannes 2017! View Pics

Deepika Padukone is all set to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2017 and the actress is currently getting ready for the big event and pictures of her make-up artist doing 'touch-ups' is circulating on the social media and everyone is eagerly waiting for her to arrive at the red carpet!

Just a few hours ago, Deepika headed to the L'Oréal Paris Beach Studio at Cannes sporting a lovely red dress and she looked nothing less than a million bucks. View pictures of Deepika getting ready for Cannes 2017 below!