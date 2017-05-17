 »   »   » This Is How Deepika Padukone Is Getting Ready For Cannes 2017! View Pics

This Is How Deepika Padukone Is Getting Ready For Cannes 2017! View Pics

Deepika Padukone is at the L’Oréal Paris Beach Studio in Cannes as she's getting ready for the red carpet. Pictures of Deepika getting ready at the studio has surfaced online.

By:
Deepika Padukone is all set to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2017 and the actress is currently getting ready for the big event and pictures of her make-up artist doing 'touch-ups' is circulating on the social media and everyone is eagerly waiting for her to arrive at the red carpet!

Just a few hours ago, Deepika headed to the L'Oréal Paris Beach Studio at Cannes sporting a lovely red dress and she looked nothing less than a million bucks. View pictures of Deepika getting ready for Cannes 2017 below!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is currently getting ready for the Cannes 2017 red carpet.

Touch-up

Touch-up

The make up artist is seeing doing touch-ups for Deepika Padukone.

Joyful Mood

Joyful Mood

Deepika Padukone knows when to have fun and here she's in such a joyous mood!

Who Wants It?

Who Wants It?

Deepika Padukone is eager to gulp the juice and her face shows it!

Beach Baby

Beach Baby

Deepika Padukone is seen chilling at the beach at Cannes!

Angel

Angel

Deepika Padukone looks like an angel in this picture. Doesn't she folks?

Beach Studio

Beach Studio

Deepika Padukone headed to the L'Oréal Paris Beach Studio at Cannes in Johanna Ortiz.

Make-up

Make-up

Preparations are on full swing for Deepika Padukone's red carpet at Cannes 2017.

Saying Hello

Saying Hello

Deepika Padukone is saying hello to everyone just by her eyes!

Ready

Ready

It takes quite a long time for Deepika Padukone to get completely ready for the red carpet.

Social Media Frenzy

Social Media Frenzy

Images of Deepika Padukone getting ready for Cannes 2017 has gone viral on social media already.

Happy Girl

Happy Girl

Deepika Padukone is one happy girl and her lovely face shows it!

All Eyes On Her

All Eyes On Her

All eyes are on Deepika and we're sure she'll not let any down at the Cannes 2017 red carpet.

Tonight Is The Night

Tonight Is The Night

On May 17, 2017 Deepika Padukone is all set to walk the red carpet at Cannes.

Deepika

Deepika

After Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor will walk the red carpet at Cannes 2017.

