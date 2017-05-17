 »   »   » This Is How Deepika Padukone Is Getting Ready For Cannes 2017! View Pics

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Deepika Padukone is all set to walk the red carpet at Cannes
2017 and the actress is currently getting ready for the big event
and pictures of her make-up artist doing 'touch-ups' is circulating
on the social media and everyone is eagerly waiting for her to
arrive at the red carpet!
Just a few hours ago, Deepika headed to the L'Oréal Paris Beach
Studio at Cannes sporting a lovely red dress and she looked nothing
less than a million bucks. View pictures of Deepika getting ready
for Cannes 2017 below!
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is currently getting ready for the Cannes 2017
red carpet.
Touch-up
The make up artist is seeing doing touch-ups for Deepika
Padukone.
Joyful Mood
Deepika Padukone knows when to have fun and here she's in such a
joyous mood!
Who Wants It?
Deepika Padukone is eager to gulp the juice and her face shows
it!
Beach Baby
Deepika Padukone is seen chilling at the beach at Cannes!
Angel
Deepika Padukone looks like an angel in this picture. Doesn't
she folks?
Beach Studio
Deepika Padukone headed to the L'Oréal Paris Beach Studio at
Cannes in Johanna Ortiz.
Make-up
Preparations are on full swing for Deepika Padukone's red carpet
at Cannes 2017.
Saying Hello
Deepika Padukone is saying hello to everyone just by her
eyes!
Ready
It takes quite a long time for Deepika Padukone to get
completely ready for the red carpet.
Social Media Frenzy
Images of Deepika Padukone getting ready for Cannes 2017 has
gone viral on social media already.
Happy Girl
Deepika Padukone is one happy girl and her lovely face shows
it!
All Eyes On Her
All eyes are on Deepika and we're sure she'll not let any down
at the Cannes 2017 red carpet.
Tonight Is The Night
On May 17, 2017 Deepika Padukone is all set to walk the red
carpet at Cannes.
Deepika
After Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor will walk
the red carpet at Cannes 2017.
