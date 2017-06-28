 »   »   » CUTE AS BUTTON! This Is What Mom-To-Be Esha Deol Does When She Needs A 'Sugar Rush' While Shopping

Recently we have told you that Esha Deol is expecting her first child with businessman husband Bharat Takhtani.



The actress makes sure of updating her fans with photos of her flaunting her cute baby bump. Today, she took to Twitter to share an adorable photo in which she is seen at a cake shop eagerly waiting for her cupcakes to arrive.

Meanwhile, we are all hearts over Esha's breezy look which comprises of a white and blue dress with white shoes. Isn't she looking too cute? Check out the picture here...

She captioned the snap as "More Hummmmm!!!! And my expression says it all waiting for my cupcakes! Need the sugar rush as I shop!!!"



Earlier, a source was quoted saying to a leading daily, "Now, Esha's staying with her mother in her Juhu bungalow and visits her in-laws in Bandra regularly. An excited Hemaji is already planning how to make her room more child-friendly. The baby should arrive towards the year-end."



It was Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who is writing a book on Esha's mom and actress Hema Malini titled Beyond the Dream Girl, who had confirmed the news of Esha's pregnancy and had told the tabloid, "Yes, Esha is pregnant and everyone in the family is delighted. After Ahana's son, Darein, Hemaji and Dharamji are eagerly waiting to be grandparents again."



Esha and Bharat had tied the knot on June 29, 2012. Reportedly, the duo were friends since childhood and had met during the inter-school competitions. Bharat had a huge crush on Esha and they later went on to become close friends.

Though not many knew about the love blossoming between them, one hears that Ranveer Singh was aware of their growing fondness for each other. Later, Esha and Bharat moved on with their work only to reunite during Hema Malini's directorial Tell Me O Kkhuda.