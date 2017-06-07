 »   »   » This LEAKED Pic From Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan Promises The Film To Be An Adventurous Ride!

Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan has been in a lot of news since its announcement. And why not? The film has the superstar sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time.

This Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial recently hit the shooting floors in Malta, Europe and here's some few glimpses from the sets...



The Epic Sets We recently came across this picture from the sets which featured a ship built in the 18th century-style.

Earlier the makers had issued an official statement that read, "This ambitious film, that brings together Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time, will begin to shoot aboard two specially constructed, massive ships, that are currently docked by the Maltese seaside. Thugs of Hindostan will begin filming on these ships that have been built for over two months.



That's Aamir For You Earlier, a picture of Aamir from the sets went viral on the internet where he is seen sporting a nose ring, curly hair and a handlebar moustache. Isn't he looking damn handsome?

When Big B Gave A Glimpse Of Malta The superstar wrote on his blog, "There is far too much peace and quiet .. make some noise .. a dance beat thumbs it up across the creek at the other facility .. the thump quite familiar. I move in it rhythmically and rest." as he shared a picture of the sunrise from the European city."

Thugs Of Hindostan Isn't Inspired By The Pirates Of The Caribean Sea While speaking to IANS, Aamir had clarified, "The film is not inspired from any other film. It is an action adventure film but the story is not similar. There are some hundreds of action adventure films.

There is Pirates of the Caribbean, there is Indiana Jones and many others. All these are action adventure films. So the genre of our film is action adventure but the story is different. Even my character in the film is not similar to any other character."



Aamir's Leading Ladies Thugs Of Hindostan also stars 'Dangal' girl Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.

While rumours were rife that Aamir recommended Fatima's name to the makers, his wife Kiran Rao while speaking to the media had said, "We don't deal with casting. Aamir, Adi and Victor decided the casting so they must have given it a good thought because it's a big film. There has to be merit or else they wouldn't take risk with such a big film."





Thugs Of Hindostan is slated to release on Diwali 2018.