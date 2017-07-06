 »   »   » EERIE FEELS! This New Still Of Anushka Sharma From The Sets Of Pari Has Mystery Written All Over It

Anushka Sharma ventured into production with NH10. The film received critical acclaim and had Anushka's one of the finest performances. Unfortunately, her film Phillauri under the same banner failed to make a mark.

But all said and done, that hasn't stopped the girl from experimenting with her roles. Recently, the actress announced a brand new film called Pari whose first look is already the talk of the town. The film recently went on floors. Meanwhile, we managed to lay our hands on this new still from the sets.



Check it out here...

