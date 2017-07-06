EERIE FEELS! This New Still Of Anushka Sharma From The Sets Of Pari Has Mystery Written All Over It
Anushka Sharma ventured into production with NH10. The film received critical acclaim and had Anushka's one of the finest performances. Unfortunately, her film Phillauri under the same banner failed to make a mark.
But all said and done, that hasn't stopped the girl from experimenting with her roles. Recently, the actress announced a brand new film called Pari whose first look is already the talk of the town. The film recently went on floors. Meanwhile, we managed to lay our hands on this new still from the sets.
Check it out here...
New Still Of Pari
In the said picture, Anushka is seen in an unkempt avatar, donning an orange salwar kameez in what seems to be a police station. Well, looks like its time to put on our thinking cap!
The First Look Of Pari
The first look picture which had captured everyone's attention featured a blue-eyed Anushka with a bruised face.
She Will Be Sharing Screen Space With Parambrata Chatterjee
Anushka will be working for the first time with 'Kahaani' fame actor Parambrata Chatterjee.
Anushka Talks About Pari
Earlier while speaking to a leading daily Anushka had said, "We have gone by instinct in choosing good cinema, and the audiences have liked both our films. Pari is a strong, engaging story and our team is brilliant. It's the kind of project that I love producing and delivering to audiences.
Anushka's Upcoming Releases
Talking about films, all eyes are now set towards Shahrukh Khan- Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal which is slated to release on 4th August. Post that the duo would be teaming up once again for Aanand L. Rai's untitled flick. But this time, they will also have Katrina Kaif joing the gang.